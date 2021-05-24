Covid-19 Update: 1512 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the Ministry, 1512 new coronavirus cases along with 1481 new recoveries and 3 deaths due to coronavirus infection has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry has conducted 178,528 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 48 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 557,619. The total recoveries now stands at 537,531. The death toll is at 1654. At present there are 18,434 active cases in UAE.

Emirates on Sunday extended the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE until June 14. The airline said on its website that passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.