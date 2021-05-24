Covid-19 Update: 354 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 299 new coronavirus cases along with 354 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 186 contacts of active cases and 113 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 215,742. The total recoveries now stands at 211,296. The death toll is at 547. At present there are 3899 active cases in the country.

There are 14 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 262. 5 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 154 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

14,822 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 3453 people were tested for the first time. Till now 199,8695 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

36,098 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,329,338.