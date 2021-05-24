Covid-19 Update: 857 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. 857 new coronavirus cases along with 9 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 211,221 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 195,435 people were recovered. The death toll is at 485. At present there are 15,301 active cases in Oman.

Also Read: Gulf country to extend visas of stranded expat

86 people were hopitalsied in Iman in the last 24 hours. Thus the number of people under medcial tytrwatment in Oman has surged to 685. In this 237 were admitted in ICUs.