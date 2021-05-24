Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Bahrain

Manama: As per the Ministry of health in Bahrain the coronavirus cases are surging in the country. On Sunday, the country reported the highest daily number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, 3177 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The newly diagnosed cases include 1071 expats.

Meanwhile, 1548 new recoveries and 11 deaths due to the infection were also reported on Sunday. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 218,047. The total recoveries now stands at 194,885. The death toll is at 820.

At present there are 22,342 active cases in Bahrain. In this 362 were under medcial treatment in hospitals. In this 186 are admitted in ICUs. Till now 11,89,530 Covid-19 tests wre conducted in Bahrain.