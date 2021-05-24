Covid Victoria: Two ‘likely cases’ of Covid in Melbourne’s north

Two “likely positive cases” of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, Victoria health authorities reported.

“It’s currently understood the two individuals are connected,” the Department of Health said in a tweet.

“A full investigation is underway into these results, and initial public health actions are being put in place while both individuals isolate and are urgently retested.

“We will communicate any specific public health actions the community needs to undertake as soon as possible when investigations and case interviews are complete.”

Media statement: two likely positive cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. To see where to get tested, visit https://t.co/WZI0U7BRyW pic.twitter.com/MrmiPpqMiF — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 24, 2021

After authorities ramped up testing in Epping following a mix-up with the vulnerability sites for a positive case who returned to Melbourne earlier this month.

Experts had listed the Woolworths at Epping when it should have been the Woolworths at Epping North.

Authorities were still waiting for test results, on Sunday, from three people linked to that exposure site, while 10 others had returned negative results.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, on Friday, reported traces of COVID-19 had been identified in the Epping and Wollert area and urged residents with the slightest symptoms to get tested.

To provide more information the Health authorities are expected to hold a press conference this afternoon.