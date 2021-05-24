Fire engulfs row of terrace homes in Sydney’s inner west, residents evacuated

A fire emitted at a terrace in Sydney’s inner west, expanding to a number of adjoining homes and forcing several families to evacuate. Police have started an inquiry on this concern.

About 1 am this morning, fire crews were first called to the home on Darley Street In Newtown, and when they arrived found that the home was on fire.

The fire was quickly spreading to the annexing houses, which forced 15 people to self-evacuate.

Almost 7 hours was taken by the crew to fully extinguish the fire and however no one was injured,

Four houses on the street were notably damaged because of the fire.

The first building has been destroyed by smoke and heat and 50 per cent of the building is severely damaged.