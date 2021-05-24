Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had opened marginally lower against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the rising crude oil prices had weighed upon the Indian rupee. But the positive trend in the Indian share market and sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the indian rupee opened marginally lower at at 72.86 against US dollar . During trading the Indian rupee reached at 72.87against US dollar lower by 4 paise. Indian rupee is at 19.85 against the UAE dirham.On Friday the Indian rupee had surged 29 paise to hit an eight-week high of 72.83 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.86 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 6% for the May series. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 89.92.