Gulf country suspends entry for passengers from India

Manama: A gulf country has imposed an entry ban on passengers coming from India. Bahrain has imposed the entry ban. As per the new order, all passengers coming from countries included in the ‘Red List’ will not be allowed to enter Bahrain.

The Red list includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The new order will be effective from May 24. Only Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders will be exempted form this entry ban. But they have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Also Read: Indian Railway cancels more trains

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining.