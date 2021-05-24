Hyderabad NGO provides food to over 259 Covid-19 patients daily

An NGO in Hyderabad has stepped forward to help Covid-19 victims and poor people who lost their jobs during the lockdown in the state, by providing home-cooked meals daily. Aashri Society has been working for the poor and needy and help them with two-time meals a day.

The president of Aashri Society, Kandula Ram Kishor Reddy said, “Initially we have started to feed 23 Covid patients on April 4. Later on, the number of Covid patients we feed daily increased to 259.” As the lockdown implementation in the state leads many poor people to become unable to feed themselves, as many depend on daily wages, Reddy said “So, we have decided to feed those poor people during the lockdown. We are also provided free food at various hospitals in Hyderabad.”

He added that nearly about 600 cooked food packets are being distributed to poor people on daily basis. To date more than 1 lakh cooked food packets have been distributed to the needy and the poor. He mentioned that all the expenses are used from their own savings. “Till date, we have spent around Rs. 21 lakh in helping the poor most of which is from our savings.” He said they do not ask for donations and if at all any person comes forward to help with donations, the service would be done under the name of that donor.

Since the Aashri Society was set up in 2011, the NGO has been offering various services to people. The society aims to feed the poor and needy with cooked food for free of cost. Apart from serving food the society also runs an orphanage. The society also provides electric wheelchairs to muscular dystrophy victims through companies.