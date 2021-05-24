I’ve felt so small, like a nobody: Sameera Reddy on facing depression

Popular actress Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law’s videos on Instagram are gaining so many compliments and love from all corners. The actress is an active social media user. Fans are always eagerly waiting for Sameera’s new videos. But the happy-faced actress once went through depression. In a recent interview with a leading publication, the actress opens up about her time when she felt dejected.

Elaborating the same, Sameera Reddy said, “The reason I have this crazy amount of energy to make content and to just be there and speak my mind and be confident is that my god I have hit the lowest of loads. I cannot even begin to explain you. Any woman out there listening who is feeling low, trust me I was right there with you. I just questioned myself that a girl who has done such successful films, who has made so much money, who has created such a name felt so small and so crapped and felt like nobody. I still don’t know how I spent so much time just feeling so dejected.”

Furthermore, she added, “And that only comes from the fact that you are not dealing with what really going on internally with yourself. Funny things people throw at you. Like one said oh you are such a beautiful actress then another said but she is not an actress anymore. It makes you question that all those amazing films I did just because I am taking a break now does it mean that I am not an actress. I work on confidence every day. Confidence is working on yourself. Things are not going to be perfect you have to deal with it daily.”

Here’s take a look at some of her videos with her mother-in-law,