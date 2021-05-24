Jammu and Kashmir: Corona curfew extended till May 31

Srinagar: On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir government prolonged the ‘Corona curfew’ forced across the union territory in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. The corona curfew, which was assumed to end on May 24, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 30. The coronavirus-induced curfew in the union territory will now be in place till May 31.

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts (districts) of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs (Deputy Commissioners) being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer,” the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet on its official handle.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir registered 3,848 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,63,905, while 43 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,465, officials said.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration forced curfew in 11 districts in an attempt to stop the wave in COVID-19 cases, which was afterwards extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

From 8 pm on April 24 till April 26, the UT also witnessed a 34-hour curfew.

From April 8 onwards night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts on April 20.