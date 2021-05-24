Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State logs 25,979 new cases

Karnataka: According to the health bulletin, on Sunday, Karnataka reported as many as 25,979 new Covid-19 cases and 626 fatalities, the highest ever death count in a day due to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total to 24,24,904 and there are 4,72,986 active cases at the state. In the span of the last 24 hours, the state also recorded 35,573 recoveries taking the total number to 19,26,615.

The test positivity rate for COVID in the state is 20.76%.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 31,183 new cases and 451 fatalities in the span of 24 hours.