New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls marries girlfriend ahead of WTC Final

Ahead of the mega event of the World Test Championship finale India vs New Zealand from June 18 to June 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, New Zealand’s swashbuckling batsman Henry Nicholls surprised his fans with a big announcement of him entering marital bliss.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, on Sunday, May 23, the cricketer post a lovely snap of him and his newly wedded wife Lucy Nicholls. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Mr & Mrs. Nicholls”.

More details on the wedding are awaited as it is believed that Henry kept his wedding ceremony extremely private. The 29-year-old Henry Nicholls made his international debut in 2015. He represented New Zealand in 37 Tests, 52 ODIs, and 5 T20 matches.