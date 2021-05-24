“Refused to issue e-pass” ; Hundreds of vehicles stranded at state border

Andhra Pradesh; Since the Telangana police denied accepting the ePasses distributed by their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, hundreds of vehicles were queued up near the Pullur toll gate on the AP-Telangana boundary in Jogulamba-Gadwal district on Sunday. Similar fusses were observed at Ramapuram check-post in Suryapet district of Telangana where police did not allow vehicles without e-passes arriving from Andhra Pradesh over Garikapadu in Krishna district. The check-posts en route at Mathampalli and Pulichintala within Telangana boundaries were also blocked, but the traffic into the State was allowed from Kodad. Suryapet SP R. Bhaskaran said that they were letting only vehicles from AP with valid e-passes enter Telangana.

The police refused access to vehicles into the State, affirming that e-passes distributed by the AP police were not approved in Telangana and they did not get any directions from higher officials. As a result, many ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients who required urgent medical assistance were also held in a traffic jam. Though, a few meters towards Kurnool, things were normal as AP police were letting vehicles with e-passes dispensed by the TS police. “We have been stuck in traffic since morning. Police are not allowing us to enter the State even after getting a pass from AP to travel till Hyderabad,” said D Suresh, a techie returning to the city from Bengaluru.

He stated that several persons, particularly residents of Kurnool and Kadapa, who were not allowed to pass the border returned to their places. “But, I am a native of Hyderabad working in Bengaluru,” Mr. Suresh said, continuing that police asked him to remain till 6 a.m. on Monday and travel home during the lockdown relaxation period.“They are not letting us in and asking to apply for the e-pass from Telangana police portal, which is down since morning,” said another traveler on the border. When reached, Gadwal SP Ranjan Ratan Kumar did not reply to the calls by this correspondent.

The e-pass dashboard of the Telangana police website has been down since Sunday morning. Sources in the department said that the IT team was updating the dashboard by combining some more category passes, including Medical Emergency go to hospital and two more choices as a result, people were unable to reach the dashboard. The police were not even ready to confirm or reject the passes of those who applied since Saturday evening.