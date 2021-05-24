State government allows ‘restricted relaxations’ in corona curfew

Bhopal: A state government has decided to ease some restrcitions imposed in the state. Madhya Pradesh state government has decided to allow “restricted relaxations” in the corona curfew imposed in the state. The “restricted relaxations” will be implemented in 5 districts in the state. These states had reported less than 5% test positivity.

The “restricted relaxations” will be allowed in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Bhind districts from Monday. The unlocking processwill be considered in the state from June 1 onwards.

All government offices in these five districts will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength of officers and 25 per cent strength of other employees. Shops of essential commodities will be opened for the entire day in these districts. Besides, 20 per cent of other shops can also be opened, preferably in the service sector and related to construction material.