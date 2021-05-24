State government extends lockdown till June 1

Patna: Bihar state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to preven the spread of coronavirus infection. This was announced on Monday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.The lockdown has been extended till June 1. Lockdown was imposed in Bihar on May 5. The government has extended it till May 25.

, “The lockdown was imposed for three weeks from May 5, 2021, in view of the corona infection. Today, the situation was reviewed again with the associate ministers and officials”.According to Kumar, the lockdown has a good effect, and coronavirus cases have started to decline in the states. “Therefore, it has been decided to continue the lockdown in Bihar for a week beyond May 25, that is until June 1, 2021,” said Nitish Kumar.