Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 111 points or 0.22% higher at 50,652 . NSE Nifty surged 22 points to close at 15,198. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the national Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,938 shares ended higher while 1,260 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Indian, Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ITC, Power Grid, UPL, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HDFC, Eicher Motors and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever.