80 shanties gutted in fire at a slum

Ahmedabad: Around shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in a slum colony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The massive fire broke out at the slum colony on Tuesday morning. The shanties were destroyed completely in the fire. There was no report of any casualtiy or injury.

The fire was extingushed by the fire tenders by 9 am. Polcie has evacuated all residnets from the slum. Around four cylinders exploded in the area after catching the fire.

“More than 80 shanties were gutted in the fire. No injury was reported.Around 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about three hours. After the flames were brought under control, fire personnel were sent to each of the affected shanties to douse the blaze completely “, said deputy chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia.