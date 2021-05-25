Alberta government orders suspension of new university research with links to Chinese govt

Alberta’s government is telling four universities in the area to stop seeking research projects that have any link to the Chinese government.

The Globe and Mail reported the story at first.

In a letter sent to the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, University of Lethbridge and Athabasca University, Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta’s minister of advanced education, asked them to “pause the pursuit of any new or renewed partnerships with [People’s Republic of China/Chinese Communist Party]-linked entities, undertake a thorough review of their institution’s relationships with entities potentially linked to the PRC/CCP, and ensure these ongoing partnerships follow stringent risk assessments and due diligence.”

The institutions were given 90 days to submit a report with the information requested by the ministry.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential theft of Canadian intellectual property and further concerned that research partnerships with the People’s Republic of China may be used by Chinese military and intelligence agencies,” said Nicolaides in an emailed statement.

“More needs to be done to curb foreign state infiltration into our research and innovation centres, including our post-secondary institutions.”

In 2020, the Commons Committee on Canada-China Relations heard allegations that China was working with academic experts to gain access to technology – including the claim that some of the key technologies behind the country’s surveillance network were developed at Canadian universities.

Experts call on Canadian universities to close off China’s access to sensitive research

“We would also welcome a comprehensive national framework from Ottawa on these serious pressing issues, as national security and intelligence are primarily the federal government’s domain,” said Nicolaides.

A spokesperson for the U of C said that even though the school had received the letter, but had not yet made an explanation.