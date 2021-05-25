Covid-19 Update: 1672 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1672 new coronavirus cases along with 1630 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 559,291 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 539,161 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1658. At present there are 18,472 active cases in UAE.

Also Read: UAE issues new Covid-19 rules

The Ministry has conducted 224,002 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 48 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Authorities in UAE informed that the PCR tests for flights from the UAE can now be done from home, complete with check-in process. The services were showcased by Dnata during the Airport Show that kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.