Covid-19 Update: 339 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 349 new coronavirus cases along with 339 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 207 contacts of active cases and 142 travel related.

Till now 216,091 cases were reported in the country. In this 211,635 people were recovered. The death toll is at 549. At present there are 3907 active cases in the country.

There are 19 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 246. 2 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 152 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read; 2 people killed, several houses damaged

14,934 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 3252 people were tested for the first time. Till now 200,1947 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

36,309 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,365,647.