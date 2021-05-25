Covid-19 Update: 810 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has released the latest update about the Covid-19 situation in the country. 810 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. 10 deaths due to the infection were also reported. 285 people were recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 212,038. In this 195,720 were recovered. The death toll is at 2284. At present there are 14,034 active cases in the country. The recovery rate is at 92.3%.

In the last 24 hours, 108 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. At present there are 709 people under medical treatment. In this 243 are admitted in ICUs.