Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus infection declines in India

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the latest updates of Covid-19 situation in India. The ministry informed that the coronavirus cases were declining in India. The single day rise in the new cases has fallen below 2 lakh in India. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 41 days.

The recovery rate has improved and reached at 89.26%. The total fatality rate is at 1.14%. The active cases in the country comprises of9.60% of the total caseload.

Also Read: Vaccination for those going abroad; 11 more categories on the priority list

Meanwhile, 196,427 new coronavirus cases along with 3,26,850 recoveries and 3511 new deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 2,69,48,874 . The total recoveries now stand at 240,54,861. The death toll is at 3,07,231. At present there are 25,8,782 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 20,58,112 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country taking the total number to 33,25,94,176.