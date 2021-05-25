Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remain firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Recovery rate and fatality rate remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection is at 96.3% and fatality rate is at 1.6% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1389 new coronavirus cases along with 912 recoveries and 14 new deaths were reported in the country. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 422, followed by the capital Riyadh with 380, the Eastern Province with 163, Madinah recorded 105 and Asir confirmed 67 cases.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 443,460. The total recoveries now stands at 426,589. The death toll is at 7278. At present there are 9593 active cases in the country. In this 1348 are admitted in ICUs.