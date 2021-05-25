‘Covid second wave is China’s viral war on India’: BJP leader Kailash Vijavargiya

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and national general secretary of the party, Kailash Vijavargiya claimed that China is behind the second wave of coronavirus infection in India. The BJP leader accused that the second wave of Covid-19 infection is a ’toolkit’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This second wave of COVID, whether it has come or has been sent is a matter of discussion. Because if anyone in the world has challenged China, it was India and Modiji. The second wave has swept through only India. Neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, or Afghanistan haven’t been affected. That’s why I feel China is out to trouble India,” said Kailash Vijavargiya.