Forex market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening of the Indian share market and the weakening of the US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 72.85 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee gained and reached at 72.83, registering a gain of 13 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.96 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures tghe US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 89.75.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has become the top-performing currency in Asia in the month of May. Indian rupee had mounted 1.5% against the US dollar in the month of May. The Indian currency has beat all other Asian currencies in the performance.