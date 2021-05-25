Indian teacher dismissed in gulf country for supporting Israel

Muscat: An Indian teacher has lost his job in a gulf country for initiating hate campaign on social media. Dr. Sudheer Kumar Shukla, working in the National University of Science and Technology in Oman has lost his job. He was dismissed from his post for supporting the Israel attack on Gaza.

Sudhir Kumar Shukla tweeted insulting Palestine and supporting the Israeli attack on Hamas . Students at the university came forward protesting against this. But despite widespread protests , he justified the tweet that he made.

The authorities dismissed him as the students started boycotting his classes. Later Sudhir Kumar Shukla apologized for his actions and declared support for Palestine. He also deleted his Twitter account. It is reported that he had earlier also launched hate campaigns on social media.