Man dies after bike dodges check post in Telangana, caught on CCTV

On Saturday, May 22, a man was killed after two people on a motorcycle tried to evade officials at a check post in Macherial district’s Jannaram Mandal in Telangana. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera in the forest department check post. In the 25-second-long footage, a policeman can be seen waving his hand and telling the bike to slow down and stop as it approaches near the check post. But the biker did not obey and went past the barricade speeding. The driver managed to duck on time, however, the pillion rider couldn’t and bashed his head on the barricade. He succumbed to the head injury on the spot.

According to a report, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sudaveni Venkatesh Goud, who belonged to the Kothagudem village in Luxettipet Mandal and the man driving the bike has been identified as Bandi Chandrasekhar, a native of the Patha Kommugudem village in Luxettipet Mandal.

The CCTV footage obtained after the accident was widely shared on social media, urging people to maintain restraint while crossing checkposts.

A complaint was lodged by the father of the victim, Malla Goud, following which a case has been registered against Chandrasekhar under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.