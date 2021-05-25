Massive fire breaks out at HPCL plant

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at a plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Malkapuram near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Several fire tenders had rushed to the spot and the process to extingush fire is going on.

“As per information, a blast reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained”, said DCP Aishwarya Rastogi .

As per reports, six workers were present in the plant at the time of accident. Safety officials has evacuated all workers present at the plant.

The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.