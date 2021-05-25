‘Miracle medicine’ for COVID-19″ ; State authorities declare “safe and harmless”

Andhra Pradesh; The government on Sunday said it prima facie has no opposition to permitting Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah to continue his traditional system, which people began calling the ‘Krishnapatnam medicine’.There doesn’t appear to be any objection to maintaining the traditional system that has been proceeding for the last many years.

The government on Monday announced that the medicine given by Ayurveda practitioner Bonige Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district to heal Covid-19 patients is “safe and harmless”.Andhra Pradesh Ayush commissioner Ramulu Naik on Monday told that the study administered by a unit of experts from the department has disclosed that there were no dangerous materials in the medicine given by Anandaiah. He said 18 herbs were used in the manufacture of the medicine and all were safe with verified medicinal qualities.“So far, 80,000 people have consumed this medicine. We spoke to some of them and there were no complaints from anyone,” Naik said. He said the medicine could not be approved as ayurvedic medicine, as it should be determined based on the laws of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. “As such, we cannot call it an ayurvedic medicine for the cure of Covid-19. The government will look into the possibility of allowing it for distribution in some other form,” Naik said.

Thousands gather for the ayurvedic medicine being distributed for free by a man in Nellore dist. Critical patients also being brought in ambulances. An inquiry underway, samples sent for testing by district officials. Locals say good response to medicine. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/97GxwMJUhH — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) May 21, 2021

On Sunday, state principal secretary (medical and health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the government had in-principle no opposition to let Anandaiah proceed with the distribution of the medicine but continued that a final judgment would be taken after reviewing the reports from the Ayush department and an expert team formed to study it. A team from the Ayurvedic College in Tirupati and another from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies, New Delhi, were also analyzing the effectiveness of the medicine, said an executive.

Recently, the chief minister’s office had announced that an eight-member team of specialists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would visit the village to study Anandaiah’s medicine, but the unit withdrew its plan after the Ministry of Ayush took over the study, said an official in the state secretariat related with the progress. Anandaiah, who has been following and practicing herbal medicine for many years, became popular following reports in the local media that medicine he prepared could heal Covid-19 patients. As the news went viral, hundreds of people began arriving at Krishnapatnam village to get the medicine, which was being shared free of cost.

YSR Congress Party legislator from Sarvepalli Kakani Goverdhan Reddy said the medicine would be given formally to all patients with effect from Friday. As a result, thousands of people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and even neighboring states thronged Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district. Though, after the instructions from the government, district officials quickly stopped Anandaiah from administering the medicine as thousands of people began making a long queue to his clinic, violating the Covid-19 protocols. The chief minister directed a thorough study into the productiveness of the medicine in discussion with the Centre.

Nellore collector K V Chakradhar Babu had said the formula and ingredients of the medicine would be transferred to a lab in Hyderabad for review. “Depending on the findings, people can approach relevant authorities to obtain permissions through pre-established procedures for distribution of the medicine,” the collector had said. Ayush commissioner stated the lab reports from Hyderabad gave an assertive report on Krishnapatnam medicine. “We are awaiting three more reports from various labs. Based on these reports, the government would take a call on allowing the distribution of medicine,” Naik said.