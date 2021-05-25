Navjot Singh Sindu hoists black flag at his house in support of farmers

Patiala: On Tuesday Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu hoisted a black flag at his house in Punjab’s Patiala district in support of the protesting farmers against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Sharing a short video clip of him hoisting the flag with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, he wrote, “Hoisting the Black Flag in Protest. Every Punjabi must support the Farmers !!,”

On Monday, he had announced that he would hoist the flag at this residence and also requested everyone to do the same for supporting farmers. He said, “Will hoist the Black Flag in support of #FarmersProtest at both my houses (Amritsar & Patiala) 9:30 AM tomorrow … Request everyone to do the same, until we have either repealed the #BlackLaws or provide an alternative method of assured MSP & procurement through State Government.”

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the legislation.