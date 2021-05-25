Not even a cracked rib can stop him, you inspire me: Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a ‘husband appreciation post’ along with the couple’s photo from the occasion of the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles which occurred on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).

On May 24, the actress shared the photo on Instagram and showered love on Nick Jonas with her penned words, which read, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much.”

Reacting to the photo, Nick wrote, “I love you more.” Later Nick Jonas shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and thanked Priyanka for being an amazing and supportive wife. He wrote “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.”