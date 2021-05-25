Raid on Twitter offices; tried to humiliate India before the world

New Delhi: Raid on Twitter offices in India. The raid is being carried out at a corporate office in Delhi.

#WATCH | Team of Delhi Police Special cell carrying out searches in the offices of Twitter India (in Delhi & Gurugram) Visuals from Lado Sarai. pic.twitter.com/eXipqnEBgt — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

A special team of Delhi Police is leading the search. The raid was carried out after a preliminary investigation revealed that illegal transactions had taken place in the name of the farmers’ strike. The raids were carried out at offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurugram.

But the Delhi Police explained that it was not a raid. Police said they went to issue the notice and were investigating to whom the notice should be given.

The Delhi police team went to Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of routine process. This was necessitated as it was to ascertain who the right person was to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD had been very ambiguous: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

BJP spokesperson Sambit Pathra’s tweet alleging that Congress had created a toolkit to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government was “fake” on Twitter. Sambit Patra shared a picture of a statement on the letterhead of the Congress on Twitter.