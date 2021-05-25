DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

Raid on Twitter offices; tried to humiliate India before the world

May 25, 2021, 07:26 am IST

New Delhi: Raid on Twitter offices in India. The raid is being carried out at a corporate office in Delhi.

A special team of Delhi Police is leading the search. The raid was carried out after a preliminary investigation revealed that illegal transactions had taken place in the name of the farmers’ strike. The raids were carried out at offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurugram.

But the Delhi Police explained that it was not a raid. Police said they went to issue the notice and were investigating to whom the notice should be given.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Pathra’s tweet alleging that Congress had created a toolkit to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government was “fake” on Twitter. Sambit Patra shared a picture of a statement on the letterhead of the Congress on Twitter.

Tags
shortlink
May 25, 2021, 07:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button