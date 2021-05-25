Save milk for needy: Sonu Sood reacts to fans pouring milk on his photo

Several fans have expressed their gratitude for Sonu Sood’s unconditional support for the poor and needy, as the country is passing through the second wave of the pandemic. Sonu has extended his support for communities in need of resources. Since the lockdown restrictions were imposed by several state governments, the actor has arranged for medical supplies and engaged in humanitarian works. Several videos have been shared on social media where people are seen pouring milk on the actor’s picture and praising him.

Recently, a video being shared on Twitter, which captures fans bathing Sonu’s king-size banners with milk in Kurnool and Nellore. Reacting to the clip, the star wrote that he was ‘humbled’ by the gesture. However, he added, “Request everyone to save milk for someone needy,”

Humbled ??

Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.? https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood has been assisting patients during these trying times by arranging resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and hospital beds with his social media platform.