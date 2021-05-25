Shilpa Shetty shares video of her kids on Brother’s Day

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is an active social media user, shared a video of her two kids – Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra on her Instagram. In the video, Viaan and Samisha can be seen enjoying ‘nariyal pani’ while sitting on the grass lawn. Shilpa Shetty also said watching the antics of the brother-sister duo makes her heart melt.

On the occasion of Brother’s Day, on Monday, Shilpa Shetty shared this adorable video and wrote, “Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt Priceless!! Happy Brother’s Day”.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen starring in Nikamma and Hungama 2.