Terrorists launched grenade at CRPF party

Srinagar: Terrorists had launched grenade at a CRPF party in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The suspected militants attacked the 180 BN of CRPF in Tral in Pulwama district on Tuesday. Security forces had cordoned off the area to nab the militants. No casulaity or injuries has been reported in the incident.

Security forces had recovered explosives from Kupwara district on Sunday. Security forces destroyed the hideout of the terrorists and also recovered an AK-56 rifle and two Chinese pistols

Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade lobbed on CRPF by suspected terrorists at Tral in Pulwama district. No injury has been reported so far. #JammuAndKashmir #jammu #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/ty4dBMFlg9 — Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) May 25, 2021

