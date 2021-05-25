‘Till such time I am alive, I will be in politics’: Kamal Hassan

Chennai: Actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has made it clear that he will not quit politics. The founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam has said that he would be in politics till such time he was alive. The Tamil superstar’s party had faced a massive defeat in the assembly elections. Even Kamal Hassan was defeated in Coimbatore South Assembly seat by BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan.

” Till such time I am alive, I will be in politics. Till such time there is politics, Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be there….All will soon see a transformed Makkal Needhi Maiam.’ No one can stop their political journey in view of clarity in ideology and honesty in the chosen path”, said Kamal Hassan.

Also Read: ‘Allopathy is a stupid science’

After the election defeat many party leaders had quit party. Party general secretary M Muruganandam, vice president R Mahendran, former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, state secretary, Padma Priya and another party leader C K Kumaravel were among those who have quit the MNM after the election defeat.