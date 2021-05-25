“UAE extends Covid-19 relief measures to India” ; Sends 90 oxygen cylinders to New Delhi

UAE; The India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) Abu Dhabi, in association with the Indian Embassy, has shipped 90 oxygen-filled cylinders to the Indian Red Cross Society in New Delhi. Jojo J. Ambooken, general secretary of the ISC, told the relief stratagem was part of actions organized to support India heal from the destructive Covid-19 surge that swept the nation.

“The situation continues to remain worrisome. Hospitals are still packed with patients and hence the need for oxygen supplies. We are standing by the Indian government in this fight against the pandemic.”

Ambooken showed gratitude for the assistance prolonged by the embassy.“We thank the officials from the embassy for the seamless support for the free transportation of this medical consignment as part of the fight against the pandemic.”Ambooken stressed that the ISC the 2017 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee for community aid is organizing more relief actions.

Read more; “Indian currency rate rises 19.84 vs Dirham” ; Decline in Covid-19 cases helped the Indian markets

“These oxygen cylinders were donated from the relief fund of the ISC. More steps have been planned. We have to look at long-term plans as it will take some months before the situation stabilizes in India,” he added. Recently, Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir and other volunteer organizations have also sent oxygen cylinders and other relief stocks to many Indian cities.