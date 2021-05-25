UAE: Vaccination drive for students above 12-years-old starts in schools

Dubai: UAE schools in coordination with Pfizer-BioNTech offer vaccination drive for children over 12 years of age

Some schools have booked hotels for this. There are also schools that are trying to implement vaccinations in collaboration with health centres. Management is confident that schools will be fully operational once students and staff are fully vaccinated.

The Gems School with 42,000 children is preparing for vaccination. 8000 children will be vaccinated this week. 1800 children have been vaccinated. 14,700 teachers and staff were vaccinated. Of these, 1,600 are new teachers. They will also be vaccinated. It is being implemented in collaboration with education authorities in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The vaccination drive at Delhi Private School in Dubai started on the 21st. The facility is located at the Dubai Grand Hyatt Hotel. Will continue until the 27th. There are 2300 children here. The management hopes that the vaccine will boost the confidence of parents to send their children to school.