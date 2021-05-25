US State Department issues travel advisory for citizens

New York: US administration has issued an advisory for all US residents. The US State Department has issued the travel advisory for US citizens. The State Department has urged all US residents not to travel to Japan. The travel advisory was issued due to surging coronavirus infection.

“Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan. Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan”, said the advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The State Department also issued its “Level 4” warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there.