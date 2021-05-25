Uttarakhand Covid restrictions: Corona curfew extended till June 1

Dehradun: On Monday, the Uttarakhand government extended the COVID-19-induced curfew in the state till June 1 in spite of a considerable fall in its daily coronavirus cases. But, the state government gave several exceptions, allowing shops selling essential commodities to remain open from 8 am to 11 am.

As reported by news agency, the Uttarakhand government’s spokesperson and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal also said, that people in the state can travel freely from 8 am to 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities.

Following the Kumbh Mela and Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand had emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in India, after which a curfew was imposed in the state till May 18. It was later extended till May 25 and the state government also announced a constraint of a maximum of 20 people at weddings.

“RTPCR test will be mandatory before 72 hours. COVID-19 curfew will be valid only for the visit of the patient to the doctor, the pass will be given on the e-pass application in the health emergency,” the state government had said.

In the meantime, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat last week said that his government has provided for a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the state has adequate ventilators and oxygen beds.

“Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that there is complete preparation in the state to tackle the third wave of coronavirus if it arises. All Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centres are fully prepared,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

As per the Union Health Ministry, recently, Uttarakhand has over 54,700 active coronavirus cases while 2.52 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 5,805.