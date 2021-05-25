Viral video: Tamil Nadu couple gets married mid-air on rented flight

Chennai: ‘Tying the eternal knot of love’. Marriage is one of the most special events, where the couple wants all their near and dear ones to be present at the celebration.

Nevertheless, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states and cities have imposed curfews and limited wedding guest restrictions. As a result, those who were going to get married during this time had to cut short their list of guests.

Still, amid all this, a couple from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has got a unique idea of getting married in presence of all their loved ones. Having booked an entire flight from Madurai-Bangalore and tied the knot exactly when their aircraft flew over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the ‘graceful’ presence of a huge 161 relatives in the flight, according to the reports.

A couple tied the knot on-board a chartered flight from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Their relatives & guests were on the same flight. "A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked y'day from Madurai. Airport Authority officials unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony," says Airport Director pic.twitter.com/wzMCyMKt5m — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Rakesh-Dakshina both residents of Madurai, planned to rent the plane for two hours to tie the knot up above the sky in an effort to avoid the ongoing COVID-19 wedding restrictions and curfew in Tamil Nadu. A video of the unique wedding is also going viral on social media after a user posted it on Twitter.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

As per the report in India Today, both got married earlier in a private ceremony, but planned to host a function onboard an aircraft so as to make their special day ‘memorable’.

It was said that the couples and all passengers on board had taken the RT-PCR test and shown negative test results.

Though the SpiceJet chartered flight had been booked from Madurai, the authorities of the flight said that they were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony.

In a statement, SpiceJet said that a Boeing 737 was rented by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. “The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on-board,” it said.

Recording over 35,400 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government declared on Saturday that it would extend its lockdown till May 31.