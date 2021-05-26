103-year-old freedom fighter HS Doreswamy passes away

HS Doreswamy, a freedom fighter, and activist passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 26 May at the age of 103. On May 12, he had recovered from Covid-19 but later got admitted to the Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, where he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The cardiologist of Jayadeva Hospital, CN Manjunath said, “He had heart failure and a cardiac arrest and passed away today (Wednesday) around 1.30 pm.” The doctor also added, he had pre-existing valvular heart disease for the last 10 years and got admitted to the hospital several times in this period. He tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918, in a village of Harohalli, in the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysuru. After his parents passed away at the age of five, he was brought up by his grandfather. He joined the freedom struggle at a young age and actively participated in the freedom struggles, including the Quit India movement. He was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944.

During the 1980s, he fought for the rights of farmers and other marginalised communities. He was also a part of India against the Corruption movement. Age is just a number for Doreswamy which could not diminish his spirit, as he took part in various agitations until the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa expresses his grief over the freedom fighter’s demise and tweeted, “It is very sad to hear the news that senior freedom fighters, Gandhian, journalist, social worker, and the voice of the people, HS Doreswamy, has passed away. Praying for goodness to their soul, I ask that God grant their families the power to bear the pain.”