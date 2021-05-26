555 students found in coaching centre without masks or social distancing, owner arrested

Ahmedabad: On Monday, an owner of a coaching centre in Jasdan town of Rajkot district in Gujarat was arrested for allegedly breaking Covid-19 protocols. The police found 555 students in his premises during a raid with no mask and social distancing.

A 39-year-old man named Jaysukh Sankhalva was arrested on Monday after a raid took place on the coaching centre on Sunday. According to the police, Sankhalva runs the coaching centre-cum-hostel to train students appearing for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Balachadi Sainik School entrance exams.

Balram Meena, Rajkot Superintendent of Police said, “Jaysukh Sankhalva has arrested under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act provisions for disobeying police notification on COVID-19 norms as well as for negligent act which may spread infection. The children have been handed over to their parents.”

Jasdan police station sub-inspector JH Sisodiya said, “Based on a tip-off, we raided the premises and found 555 students between the age of 9-10 taking tuition. These children were not wearing masks nor were maintaining social distance. The centre was functioning despite the state government’s ban on classroom teaching due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Before his arrest, Sankhalva claimed that the students were staying in his hostel since May 15 with parental consent. He said, “Most of them are supposed to appear for Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test, which got postponed. The parents of these children asked me to keep them in the hostel rather than send them home.”