Asian Boxing Championship: India assured of 15 medals

May 26, 2021, 10:57 pm IST

Dubai: In boxing, Indian boxers  had assured 15 medals at the Asian Boxing  Championship held in Dubai. 8 Indian boxers including three women had reached semi-finals and secured medals.

On Wednesday, India’s Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan and Varinder had entered the semi-finals and secured medals. On Tuesday, India’s Sanjeet, Sakshi, Jaismine,  Simranjit Kaur  and  Shiva Thapa entered the semi-finals.  Earlier India had secured 7 medals.

150 boxers from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

 

 

