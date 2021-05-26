Asian Boxing Championship: India assured of 15 medals

Dubai: In boxing, Indian boxers had assured 15 medals at the Asian Boxing Championship held in Dubai. 8 Indian boxers including three women had reached semi-finals and secured medals.

On Wednesday, India’s Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan and Varinder had entered the semi-finals and secured medals. On Tuesday, India’s Sanjeet, Sakshi, Jaismine, Simranjit Kaur and Shiva Thapa entered the semi-finals. Earlier India had secured 7 medals.

150 boxers from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

