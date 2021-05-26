DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Authority in Dubai announces important decision

May 26, 2021, 09:18 pm IST

Dubai:  An authority in Dubai has announced an important decision. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has allowed  the private schools in Dubai to  host graduation ceremonies this year.

“Great news for graduates: Graduation ceremonies for Dubai private school students finishing high school can go ahead this year, provided they keep in line with specific health and safety protocols”, tweeted KHDA.

KHDA informed that the schools can hold  graduation ceremonies for students completing Grade 12 this year. Last year, school graduation ceremonies were held virtually.

