Authority in Dubai announces important decision

Dubai: An authority in Dubai has announced an important decision. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has allowed the private schools in Dubai to host graduation ceremonies this year.

“Great news for graduates: Graduation ceremonies for Dubai private school students finishing high school can go ahead this year, provided they keep in line with specific health and safety protocols”, tweeted KHDA.

KHDA informed that the schools can hold graduation ceremonies for students completing Grade 12 this year. Last year, school graduation ceremonies were held virtually.