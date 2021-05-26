Commodity Market: Gold prices today rise again

Mumbai: The price of precious metals-gold and silver- has edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures surged 0.4% to Rs.49,049 per 10 gram. Silver futures also rose by 0.7% to Rs.72622 per kg. On Tuesday, gold had edged higher by 0.62% while silver had gained 0.51%.

In the international market, the price of spot gold edged higher by 0.4% to US dollar 1,906.16 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was steady at US dollar 27.99 and platinum gained 0.8% to US dollar 1,200.69.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.36,880 per 8 gram. The price edged higher by Rs. 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4610 higher by Rs.50. For the last five days, the gold price remained unchanged at Rs. 36,480.