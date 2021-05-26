Country imposes stricter Covid-19 restrictions

Maldives: Maldives government has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The island nation is witnessing a sharp surge in the daily cases of coronavirus infection.

Maldives government has imposed a restriction on movement of people. As per the new order, people will be allowed out for a few hours each day for essential supplies. Government has imposed a strict curfew from 4 pm to 8 am the next day.

Also Read: 1757 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Maldives reported 1,004 fresh cases on Tuesday with a tally of 58,345 total infections.