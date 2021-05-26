‘Covid-19 is the worst crisis faced by humanity’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Covid-19 pandemic is the worst crisis faced by humanity. Many countries including India is facing this crisis, said he. Prime Minister was addressing the country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

“Covid-19 is the worst crisis humanity faces in decades, we have not seen a pandemic like this for a century. Our planet will not be the same after Covid-19, we will remember events in the future as either pre or post-Covid,’’ said Prime Minister.

“I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered and lost their dear ones. I extend condolences,” Prime Minister said.