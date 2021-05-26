Covid-19 update: 261 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 306 new coronavirus cases along with 261 new recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 226 contacts of active cases and 80 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases in Qatar surged to 216,397. The total recoveries also mounted to 211,896. The death toll is at 552. At present there are 3949 active cases in Qatar.

There are 16 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 245. 4 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 147 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

13,968 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 3922 people were tested for the first time. Till now 200,58,69 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. 37,518 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,403,165.